Pillow Perfect Outdoor/Indoor Carmody Navy Chaise Lounge Cushion, 72.5 in. L X 21 in. W X 3 in. D, Blue & Outdoor/Indoor Carmody Navy Tufted Loveseat Cushion, 44" x 19", Blue

Product 1: Includes one (1) outdoor chaise cushion, resists weather and fading in sunlight; Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Product 1: New and improved 100-percent polyester fiber filling offers an even cushier feel with greater durability Product 1: Attached ties keep outdoor cushion securely fastened to your outdoor patio furniture. Protective Qualities:Fade Resistant, UV Protection, Weather Resistant Product 1: Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Product 2: Includes one (1) outdoor wicker loveseat cushion, resists weather and fading in sunlight; Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Product 2: Plush Fill - 100-percent polyester fiber filling Product 2: Sewn Seam Closure Product 2: Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor cushion fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry