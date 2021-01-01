Outdoor Garden Landscape Garden Bed Planter 14.9'x14.1'x23.6' Wood

This wooden planter is perfect for growing vegetables, flowers, herbs and fruit Thanks to its decorative design, it will make a stylish addition to your living room, garden, balcony or patio Made of high-quality Chinese fir wood, this planter is very sturdy and durable The wooden plant bed is situated at an ideal working height, which makes planting easier on your back and knees and reduces fatigue The planter is space saving as the space beneath the plant bed can be used to store seeds, soil, a watering can, etc