Don’t hesitate to upgrade your home outdoor space with this patio furniture set. The beautiful and sleek tempered glass table top and side ottoman is perfect for placing drinks and food. The ottoman also brings you extra storage space for storing books, grill cooking tools or outdoor power tools with a gas-lift mechanism for user-friendly opening and closing. The flexible, modular design allows not only for space-saving storage solutions, but also allows you to easily convert the two single loveseat chairs together as a 94.4-in generously long sofa perfect for an outdoor nap. Clihome Outdoor furniture 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushion(s) Included Polyester | TM-SH000053AAA