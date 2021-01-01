Outdoor Folding Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Chair

Made from a steel frame, this recliner is durable and can hold up to 300 lbs. Keeping your comfort in mind, the headrest pillow is designed with an elastic band that allows you to easily position the pillow to best suit you, and the smooth recline feature makes it easy to lock the user into the position you want by moving the knobs on either side away from the headrest to lock the recline in place. A cup and magazine holder are included so you can enjoy a drink or read while reclining. Color: Wine