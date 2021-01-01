From ozark trail
Ozark Trail Outdoor Compact Backpacking Chair, Black
When you are out on the trail, having an option for quick and comfortable seating can make a big difference. That is where the Ozark Trail Compact Backpacking Chair comes in to help make any spot comfortable. This chair features a blue powder-coated steel shock corded frame for durability and support. Also, thanks to the frame’s design this chair is simple to assemble and fold and comes with a minimized risk of lost parts. It is compact and lightweight, yet durable, making it the perfect companion for your weekend nature hike. In fact, this chair weight only 2.2 pound and holds up to 250 pounds so you can be sure it will stand up to whatever you throw at it. And for easy storage and toting, this chair comes with an included carry bag. Are you planning your next hike? If so, stay comfortable while on your adventures with the Ozark Trail Compact Backpacking Chair.