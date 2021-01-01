From latitude run
Outdoor 5 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group With Cushions
Turn your outdoor space into a backyard oasis with this 5 Piece Outdoor Sectional Seating Group with Cushions. The 3-seater sofa, 3 ottomans, and lifting-top coffee table make the perfect spot to create memories with family and friends. This set's modular design means you can rearrange pieces to create a look that fits in your space perfectly. The cushions are covered with UV-resistant, water-resistant covers to hold up in the elements. There is a movable board for shelving items at the middle seat on the back of the three-person part, and it can support the sort of cup or cellphone and something else like that. Far-left of our functional three-person sofa is able to recline with FIVE levels to allow you to enjoy your leisure time at your favorite angle. Crafted with all-weather PE rattan wrapped around steel frames, this modular outdoor sofa is safe to sit outdoors no matter the weather. Cushion Color: Gray