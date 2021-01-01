From high & tight
Out Of My Way I Get My Soldier Back Today Military Raglan Baseball Tee
Advertisement
Out Of My Way I Get My Soldier Back Today! The wait is over, and your soldier is about home from being deployed. This funny design is perfect for any military husband, wife, fiancée, boyfriend, girlfriend, mom or dad who finally get their soldier home. Proudly wear this around town, at the gym, around the base or at the airport waiting for your soldier to return from overseas. No matter which branch of the armed forces your soldier serves in, you can proudly cheer your soldier on in their return. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem