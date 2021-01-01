Sorel Out-N-About III Conquest Boots

This boot is built to beat the elements, with waterproof suede construction lined in microfleece, cozy felt accents, and the walk-all-day comfort of a soft EVA footbed. A handcrafted vulcanized sole provides a lift out of the puddles and extra grip during downpours. Waterproof suede upper Round toe Lace-up vamp Lining: Microfleece Padded insole Rubber sole Imported SIZE Rubber sole, 1.5" Platform height, 1.25" Shaft height, 4.25". Women's Shoes - Cold Weather > Sorel > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sorel. Color: Chalk Seasalt. Size: 6.