From lezbcoffee sacred geometric ouroboros snake
Ouroboros Snake Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Sacred Geometric Ouroboros Snake gift for those who love snakes, geometric shapes, yourself, family, and friend for holidays, birthdays and any occasion. Ouroboros Snake 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.