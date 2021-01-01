From loon peak
Oundle Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 32"
This classic-style TV cabinet exudes a quaint charm. It will make a gorgeous addition to your interior. The HiFi cabinet is made of solid reclaimed wood that has been sourced from joists, floors and support beams from old buildings being demolished, and additionally it is capable to consist of different types of wood like pine, teak, beech, oak, cedar, mango wood, acacia, etc. This means the reclaimed wood retains the characteristics of these different types of wood. Reclaimed wood is already aged, weathered and dried, and consequently it doesn't shrink or bend. This low board is fully handmade and the delicate wood grains make every piece of furniture distinctive and slightly different from each other. The metal hardware adds the cabinet's industrial style. This sideboard features 2 drawers and 2 compartments, providing commodious space for storing your multimedia appliances, books, as well as various other items. Important note: The colors vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique; the delivery is random.