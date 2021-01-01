19" Double Take Gym Duffel

Pack your belongings in the Preferred Nation 19" Double Take Travel Duffel bag and travel with style. It is a unisex bag, which makes it ideal for both, men and women. It can be used as a gym bag or for travelling. This duffel bag is available in multiple colors, letting you choose the one that best suits your style. It is made using polyester that makes it sturdy and lightweight. The 19" Double Take Travel Duffel from Preferred Nation is AZO-free and doesn't contain any carcinogenic materials. It is also ASTM- and CPSIA-compliant, which ensures high quality. Color: Olive