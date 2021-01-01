From gwen studios
Gwen Studios 1.5" Double Faced Satin Ribbon in White | Michaels®
Buy Gwen Studios 1.5" Double Faced Satin Ribbon at Michaels. com. White 1.5" Double Faced Satin Ribbon is can be used for Bows, Bridal Decorations, Wreaths, Crafts, Gift Wrap and so much more! Gwen Studios White 1.5" Double Faced Satin Ribbon comes on a large 50-yard spool. Solid white ribbon is made of high quality, machine washable, 100% polyester fabric. Our 100 yards of satin ribbon, your creative possibilities are endless! Double Faced Satin is both elegant and durable and can be used in a wide variety of crafts and projects. Satin ribbon has a silky finish and is made of woven fabric with fray-resistant edges. Wide 1.5" Double Faced Satin can be used for bows, wreaths, gift wrapping, scrapbooking, wedding decorations, floral designs, bridal bouquets and crafts. White 1.5" x 50 yd. (150 ft.) Double faced satin Woven edges resist fraying Machine washable 100% polyester Safe for sewing and other wearable craft projects | Gwen Studios 1.5" Double Faced Satin Ribbon in White | Michaels®