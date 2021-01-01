From homebeez
Homebeez Ottoman Bench-Tufted Rectangular Fabric Foot Rest Stool with Wood Legs (No Storage)(Rustic Flowers)
Advertisement
【Unique Design】 Our long ottoman bench features Mid-Centry style, handcrafted diamond-tufted top, soft upholstery and solid wood legs. It’s a divinely beautiful part of your living room and creating eye-catching appeal in any room 【Comfortable Seat】 Covered by skin-friendly cushion, upholstered with high-quality foam, this functional ottoman stool will not only bring a touch of elegance to your home decor, but also a superior sitting experience 【Sturdy Construction】 This retro-looking sofa bench was well constructed with solid wood frame, which ensures long durability & stability. In addition, non-slip pads under feet to help keep it in place and prevent scratches on the floor 【Multi-Purpose】 Our Victorian ottoman was finely designed for everyday use, perfect for resting your feet, being placed your bedroom to sit on for dressing, or just modernizing your living-room, hallway or guest-room decor etc. 【Easy Assembly】 Measured by 47.2”L x 20”W x 19.6”H. Convenient design makes it simple for you to screw 4 legs on. Attention please✈The legs are included in the zipper pocket underneath