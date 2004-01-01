Otis Wall Sconce by John Beck Steel - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (JBSL-NASBK)

Proud to be simple, the Otis Wall Sconce from John Beck Steel elevates the dÃ©cor with a clean and even glow. Mounting directly to the wall, this piece brings a smooth, circular silhouette that extends from the surface. The front is where the single crisp bulb juts out slightly, exposing itself so that the light partially fills the interior. The remaining bulb introduces a bright and even layer of light to the space around it. John Beck Steel was founded in early 2004 as a simple, down-to-earth brand that avoids the excess ornamentation and mass production often associated with contemporary lighting. Instead, they champion a one-piece-at-a-time process, making each and every product by hand. The majority of their products use steel as a primary material, showcasing its unique aesthetic and feel in a variety of visually compelling structures. Color: Black. Finish: Black