Otis Table Lamp by House Of Troy - Color: Amber - Finish: Brass - (OT650-AB-AM)

The Otis Table Lamp from House of Troy is a highly functional piece whose bold metal detailing takes inspiration from antique designs. Built to last by Vermont-based artisans, the lamp plants to the table surface in a sophisticated circular shape accentuated by a tapering element. Joint after joint connects to each other in slender metal arms; they are detailed with elegant knobs that highlight their adjustability. Protruding switches and looseners along the layered lamp holder underline the industrial essence of the piece. Its glass lamp shade uses a fair-colored interior to illustrate a blend between its form and its lamp's light. The piece produces a radiant task light. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Shape: Conical. Color: Amber. Finish: Antique Brass