From house of troy
Otis Floor Lamp by House Of Troy - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (OT600-SN-WT)
In the Otis Floor Lamp from House of Troy, industrial and antique motifs create eye-catching features that guide the eye from the bottom to the top. Like a water droplet dissolving into a surface, its metal base moves from a point to a flat circular shape. Accented tubing transitions seamlessly from the base holds up a swing arm composition outfitted with classy adjusters. Industrial trimmings moving across a layered lamp holder give the piece a truly bold personality. A single lamp behind a glass lampshade creates a seductive light that can be directed or ordered to provide an ambient glow. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Shape: Conical. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel