From sunset animals vintage designs

Ostrich Feather Vintage Design Ostrich Racing Lover Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Ostrich Lovers Vintage present for animal lovers. Great present for ostrich lovers and for family and friends. Ostrich feather sunset retro design for a birthda or Christmas present. Beatuiful ostrich racing running design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com