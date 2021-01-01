Blue Ridge Home Fashions Oslo-Year Around Warmth Goose Down and Feather Twin in White Color Down Down comforter,

FILL MATERIAL: 500 Fill power 25% White Goose Down, 75% White goose Feather. Making the Bed of Your Dreams. Down naturally helps to regulate body temperature for a more comfortable sleep. FABRIC: 240 Thread Count, 100% cotton shell with brushed finish for special soft, down-proof and breathable. The natural choice for a sustainable lifestyle. CONSTRUCTION: 12'' end-to-end sewn through box stitch construction ensures the fill is even distributed in each box and prevents the fill from shifting, creating an even distribution of warmth and a consistent loft. TRUSTWORTHY SOURCE: Look for the Seal of Approval. All Blue Ridge Home Fashions are Certified by the American Down and Feather Council for quality assurance. DIMENSIONS AND PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS - All Seasons: Twin: 68x88'' Fill weight 20 OZ, F/Q: 88x88'' 28 OZ, King: 104x88'' 32OZ