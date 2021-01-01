From astro lighting
Oslo Up/Down LED Outdoor Wall Light by Astro Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Textured - (1298018)
The Oslo Up/Down LED Outdoor Wall Light from Astro Lighting is a sleek contemporary piece accentuating the architecture of ones home with graphic light. Built to weather the seasons, the aluminum structure is solidly constructed in an open-sided rectangular form; it mounts against the wall with a rectangular backplate. The bottom sides of the structure define the flow of LED light. A clean beam grazes past the metal edges in a geometric, ambient glow. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Textured Grey