From bormioli rocco
Bormioli Rocco OSLO Glass Coffee Mug - 7 ½ Ounce Espresso Cups (4 Pack) with Metal Handle Perfect Tea Glasses for hot and cold beverages, Thermal Shock Resistant, Tempered Glass, for Latte, Cappuccino
Advertisement
All Kind of Drinks - These mugs have a tulip-shaped bowl that allows the foam of lattes, macchiatos, and other coffee-based drinks to blossom for a visually satisfying experience. You can also use the mugs for non-coffee drinks like hot chocolate, orange juice, and more. Removable Metal Handle - Removable polished stainless steel handle attaches to the mug at the base providing a modern, industrial look that doesn’t compromise hand comfort. Easily remove the handle for an even more stylish way to enjoy beverages. Casual & Formal Use - These versatile mugs blend in well with any environment, time of day or event, casual or formal; use them as your daily coffee cup or bring them out after dessert during a formal dinner party. Quality Glass Construction - Each glass is handcrafted by skilled artisans in Spain using high-quality sands to create a durable tempered glass that resists breakage and shattering while ensuring hot drinks stay warm longer. The transparent glasses allow clear visibility of masterful cappuccinos, lattes, or macchiatos. Easy Cleaning - The mugs are easily cleaned by hand with soap and warm water and are dishwasher safe (with handle removed). These glasses make an excellent gift for coffee connoisseurs and mug collectors. Dimensions:, Manufacturer: Bormioli Rocco