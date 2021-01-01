From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Oslo Desk, One Size , Gray
Transform your space with the Oslo 1 drawer desk by convenience concepts. With its midcentury styling, it will refresh your living room, den or home study. This writing desk provides a spacious tabletop for your favorite lamp, documents and laptop. Crafted from MDF and finished in a non-lead-based paint, perfect for easy maintenance. Its signature tapered legs are made from rubberwood, providing the necessary support to work with peace of mind. Its bamboo handle gives it a stylish touch. The ample drawer provides enough concealed storage for your tablet, books or folders, and pulls out smoothly thanks to the metal glides. Allow this desk to join your ensemble just minutes after delivery with its fast and easy 2 step assembly. Work in any style as this rectangular desk comes in multiple finishes. Find more furniture pieces from the Oslo collection by convenience concepts. Each sold separately.Desk Type: Writing DeskNumber of Drawers: 1Included: 1 Desk(s)Features: Quick Ship, Compact DesignJoinery: ScrewedManufacturer Warranty: 1 YearShape: RectangleTools Required: Phillips (not Included)Measurements: 29.25 Height/Inches, 19 Depth/Inches, 39.5 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 45 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFinish: PaintedFrame Content: 80% Medium Density Fiberboard, 15% Rubberwood, 5% Other 5% Or LessTop Material: WoodWood Finish: PaintedCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ModernCountry of Origin: Imported