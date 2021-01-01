Embodying timeless traditions while maintaining the fabulous and fashionable elements of trend worthy design, the pieces from the Oslo Collection will effortlessly cement themselves in your decor space! The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polypropylene in Egypt, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Oslo 8 x 10 Charcoal Indoor Medallion Area Rug in Gray | OSL2314-710103