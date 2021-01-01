Sea Gull Lighting Oslo 4.75 in. 1-Light Midnight Matte Black Transitional Contemporary Wall Sconce with Cased Opal Etched Glass Shade

The Oslo lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a sleek design, with smooth and clean lines. The Opal Etched glass adds to this collection's contemporary and minimalist character. Offered in Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Bronze and Midnight Black finishes, the collection includes 9-light, 5-light and 3-lightlight chandeliers, pendants in 4 sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as 1-light, 2-light, 3-light and 4-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. All fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.