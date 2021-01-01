From armen living
Armen Living Oshen 36 in. Gray Modern Faux Leather and Metal Counter Height Bar Stool, Grey
Advertisement
Add a touch of modernity to your home with the Armen Living Oshen Modern Faux Leather and Metal Counter Height Bar Stool. This bar stool is the next great addition to bring your beautiful home. The tall black metal legs extend around the back of the stool to create the frame, forming a streamlined and durable piece of art. The faux leather upholstery is brilliantly wrapped around the unique rounded seatback, continuing all the way into the arms of the stool. The Oshen features an astonishingly soft foam-padded cushion. The metal frame of the Oshen is built with durability and sturdiness in mind, giving you years of enjoyment. The Oshen is available in your choice of light blue and gray faux leather. Color: Grey.