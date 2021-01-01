RelaxZen Oscar Rocker Recliner with Massage and Heat, Brown

Soft comfort and soothing massage, all in one; Ideal for dens or man caves 8 powerful massage motors target 4 zones with 5 intensity levels and 9 modes with mild lumbar heat Foam density is comfort soft in the back and soft in the seat; Upholstered in easy-clean supple faux leather Easy-reach remote with built-in pocket personalizes massage to key stress areas Overall Dimensions: 38.6"W x 37"D x 39"H; Backrest: 22.5"W x 20"H; Seat: 33.5"W x 26.4"D x 19.7"H; 300lbs weight capacity Note: This chair provides vibration massage not Shiatsu massage