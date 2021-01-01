Oscar French Marigold 27' x 27" Wallpaper Roll

Beauty, ritual and serenity surround the social significance of Tea culture. Experience the captivating story of the East through the iconic patterns, spirituality and visual artistry of a tea garden-inspired wallpaper. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear-resistant. Elegant, refined, and oh-so-beautiful with dreamy metallic color combinations in an otherworldly haze; this mesmerizing vertical floral design is French Marigold Wallpaper. Color: Blue/White