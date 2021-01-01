Alder & Ore Oscar Bath Bar - Color: Clear - Size: 3 light

Enhance your bathroom or vanity space with the versatile vintage style of the Oscar Bath Bar by Alder & Ore. A circular wall mount anchors the piece in place, supporting a slender arm held horizontally. Conical shades made of clear glass are affixed below, housing the piece's light source as it emits a warm ambient light. Its exposed sockets are attached to angular brackets, supporting the glass shades and offering a touch of industrial charm to an otherwise minimally-adorned fixture. Color: Clear. Additional Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel