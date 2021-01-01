Sutera Orthopedic Pet Bed Size Large Memory Foam Plush Dog Couch Pressure Relief Pet Sofa Lounge Washable Cooling Cover

Sleeping is a huge part of pets’ lives. Your loveable pets can now experience the wonderful luxurious sleep brought to you by Sutera sleep essentials with the new Sutera Orthopedic Pet Bed Size Large. It is made of premium memory foam that is soft enough to be comfortable but firm to give support and alleviate pressure from joints and muscles. The design is based on what your fur friends will love. The sides are elevated for a snuggly feeling so they can sleep soundly. Crafted with precise measurements so your large-sized pets can lay nice and cozy on this orthopedic bed. More so, the Sutera Pet Bed utilizes durable materials and a top-notch manufacturing process to produce a product that your pets can enjoy for a long time.