Sealy Orthopedic Pet Bed - Tan Extra Large
Brand Trust: Families have trusted Sealy for comfort and quality since 1881.Orthopedic Foam: Cradle your dog in comfort with our orthopedic foam core. Provides support for dogs of all ages and is more comfortable for dogs with arthritis, joint or bone problems.Plush Topper: Your dog will love the extra comfort provided by the super soft plush cover, and you will love the accent piping and non-slip bottom. Designed to fit your home perfectly.Machine Washable: All our covers are fully machine washable for easy care and the foam core is protected by an internal liner.Extra Details: We have added a hidden zipper to our bed to help keep your curious pets from tugging on it. Dog bed also features a non-slip bottom for stability.