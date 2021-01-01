From petmaker
Petmaker Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed, Medium
The PETMAKER Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed is designed with comfort in mind featuring duplex foam construction: A two-inch thick layer of orthopedic memory foam offers support for their weight while the two-inch egg crate styled memory foam top layer distributes their weight evenly to limit pressure points while cradling your pet in any position. Spot clean or machine wash easily with our featured L shaped wrap around zipper for easy removal.