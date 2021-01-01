From precious tails
Precious Tails Orthopedic Foam Canvas "Reserved" Pillow Pet Bed - Medium
Precious Tails Orthopedic Foam Canvas "Reserved" Pillow Pet Bed - Medium. Does your dog get jealous of how comfortable your bed is? It's time to give your best friend an upgrade with the Orthopedic Dog Bed Pillow/Classic. Similar to the human beds that sell for thousands of dollars, this bed is an affordable way for dogs to enjoy the well-documented health features. Not only is it beneficial for dogs with a bone, hip or joint problems but it's incredibly comfortable for all types of dogs who want a dreamy sleep surface. The cover is removable and machine washable, which means it’s a dream for you too.