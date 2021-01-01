Orthopaedic Lounger Pet Bed in Sunbrella Sapphire Spaniel

Our best selling Lounger bed engineered with an orthopaedic foam core for pets with joint pain, or those that enjoy a firmer platform-style napping place. The dense orthopaedic foam cushions pressure points and provides more body support than a poly filled dog bed. When your muscles and joints ache, there's nothing better than a good night's sleep. Sewn in a gorgeous indigo Sunbrella fabric, with a distressed diamond pattern, that is soft to the touch, durable, resists moisture, and is washable. There is simply no better fabric choice for a pet bed. We even taylored the seams with a mini-flange inspired by fine home furnishings. Each piece is made by hand in the USA and begins manufacturing the day you place your order. Thoughtfully designed with your dog and your home in mind, our orthopaedic Lounger bed performs as good as it looks.We recommend measuring your sleeping pet to find the perfect bed size. Pets who curl up to sleep can fit on a smaller bed, while those who stretch out need a larger bed. To determine the ideal bed length, measure your pet in their typical sleeping position, then add 6-10â€ for the final bed size. When in doubt, we suggest ordering the size up. Please double check that you have chosen the correct size before placing your order.Small: 22 in. x 22 in. x 6 in. high (dogs less than 30 lbs)Medium: 28 in. x 28 in. x 6 in. high (dogs 30-60 lbs)Large: 42 in. x 31 in. x 6 in. high (dogs 60-90 lbs)X-Large: 48 in. x 36 in. x 6 in. high (dogs over 90 lbs) Size: Medium (38" W x 29" D x 10" H)