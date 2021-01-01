Ortenzia Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Terzani - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (0M44LE7C8A)

Metal ceiling lamp, realized by hand welding petals to create radiant shading effects. Flush mount fixture is available in three sizes. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel