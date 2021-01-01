From brayden studio
Ortego Handmade Shag Cotton Black Area Rug
This is a brand new reversible shag area rug. Bring style and comfort to any room with this attractive modern design shag area rug. This solid color shag area rug has a reversible feature that gives you more flexibility and longevity. Your color-style fave: a cozy and luxurious pile of this shag rug is perfect for allowing the flow of the pattern and the color to tie the room together. Fine construction visible glowing sheen from every angle, this reversible shag rug is skillfully constructed with 50% cotton and 50% polyester construction. Shag rug care vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the fibers. Spot clean for best results. Warm, rich tones in a single soft color shaggy pattern. Textural patterns are handcrafted of a fine blend of silky yet durable yarn for maximum longevity. Color trends and designs of the current market and is sure to add contemporary appeal and comfort to any space. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 5'