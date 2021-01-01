From contemporary home living
90" x 92" Navy Blue Ornate Motif Queen Size Duvet Cover
Build a stunning taste in your bedroom with this sophisticated duvets that come in warm neutral shades. It does not just protect your comforter rather offers unmatchable elegance with its ornate motif pattern and pleated border. It indeed provides a relaxing retreat to your rooms. Product Features: Delicate neutral colors with an elegant design. Duvet cover offers an intricate ornate pattern and lovely pleated border. Easily removable with the zipper for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Use the zipper to unfasten the skin and slip out the duvet. No assembly required. Hand crafted details. Recommended for indoor use only. Care instructions: machine washable. Wash in cold water and let hang dry. Dimensions: 90" wide x 92" long. Material(s): fabric. Composition: polyester. Note: duvet is not included