Hanover Orleans 5-Piece Steel Patio Fire Pit Conversation Set with Green Jasmine Cushions, Swivel Gliders and Fire Pit Table

Enjoy a cozy fireside chat with the Hanover Orleans 55-piece fire pit chat set. This warm and cozy set includes 4 deep-seating woven swivel gliders and a square, 26 in. 30,000 BTU fire pit that doubles as a table. Black fire glass surrounds the round burner, beautifully reflecting the warm soothing flames, and a lid is included to cover the burner when it is not in use. Each chair is handcrafted with premium resin weave over heavy-duty steel frames treated for outdoor weather protection. Our low-maintenance resin weave offers high tensile strength and is resistant to UV fading, moisture, staining, and cracking. Sink into thick foam cushions wrapped in premium outdoor fabric that repels moisture and is quick to dry. Make your backyard the neighborhood hot spot with Hanover's Orleans Collection.