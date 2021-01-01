Orisfur. Modern Solid Loveseat Sofa Upholstered PU Leather 2-Seat Couch

Design Style, Mid-Century accent loveseat, simple appearance can be integrated into various decoration styles.Firm and Sturdy, Strong wood frame wrapped by supportive foam and durable fabric, this loveseat couch offer a great support with weight capacity of 400 lbs.Comfortable seat cushion, Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and linen fabric wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Perfect for Small Space, this 48" x 25.5" x 28" (L x W x H) loveseat has thickened cushion can make you feel comfortable and relaxed when you sit on it in a long time. 2-Seat Armchair very suit apartment, small office or cozy nook.