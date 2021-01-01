From unbrand
Oris Fur. Modern Plush Tufted Linen Fabric Splitback Living Room Sleeper Futon Sofa Furniture, Space-saving Loveseat Couch Sofa with 2 Pillows and Metal Legs for Living Room(Gray)
▲Description: Oris Fur. Modern Plush Tufted Linen Fabric Splitback Living Room Sleeper Futon Sofa Furniture, Space-saving Loveseat Couch Sofa with 2 Pillows and Metal Legs for Living Room(Orange/Gray). Two colors available to choose. And the leisure loveseat will greatly decorate your living room and suitable for overnight guests as well. ▲Selling Points ✔Multiple Adjustable Positions: 3 adjustable positions can offer different comfort to you, if you want to watch TV in your living room you can adjust the back rest to 140 °, if you want to take a nap you can adjust the angle to 180 ° as a bed.✔Firm and Sturdy: Strong wood frame wrapped by supportive foam and durable linen fabric, this loveseat couch offer a great support with weight capacity of 400 lbs.✔Comfortable Seat Cushion: fine linen material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and linen fabric wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.✔Perfect for Small Space: Don't lost style in your small rooms or compact spaces! Feature as tufted design, this small couch adds mid-century charm to your small apartment, dorm, living rooms or loft while its streamlined silhouette arms fuse together to make a modern look. Nice space-saving furniture. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimension Overall Dimension: 74" (W) * 34" (D) * 30" (H) Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image Weight Capacity: 400lbs (300kg) Assembly Required: About 30 Minutes Package Information ①Dimensions (inch): 39’’L*35’’W* 10’’H; Actual Weight (lbs): 50.27; Net Weight (lbs): 41.89 ②Dimensions (inch): 39’’L*35’’W* 10’’H; Actual Weight (lbs): 50.27; Net Weight (lbs): 41.89 ▲Specification: Material: Linen Fabric Cover+Wood Frame+Sponge+Metal Leg Seat Construction: Plywood+Sponge Set Includes: Loveseat Color: Orange/Gray Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: 1 Year ▲Q&A 1. Q: What size is it when using it as bed? A: Twin size. 2. Q: Does it fit 2 people once unfolded into a sleeper? A: It can fit 2 people but it will be tight.