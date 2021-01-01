From starseed earth mission
Orion Starseed Sacred Geometry T-Shirt
Advertisement
It can be very overwhelming sometimes as a starseed here on earth. This Orion starseed design features a Metatron's Cube which is known to be a powerful healing tool to help balance your creative energies. This stylish new age, spiritual design also features the numbers 11:11 and beautiful sacred geometry. Perfect for all Starseeds, star people, star children, lightworkers, energy healers, old souls, truth seekers and spiritual warriors. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem