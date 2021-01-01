invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties with Strong Grip, Non-Soaking, Hair Accessories for Women - Crystal Clear (Pack of 3)

The Traceless Hair Ring: The ORIGINAL invisibobble holds all strands of hair together thanks to its spiral shape. It distributes pressure evenly around your ponytail, so you get a strong and comfortable hold without any marks. Includes 3 Crystal Clear invisibobbles. Feel The Difference: Thanks to its smooth surface, this hair spiral doesn’t tangle with wet or dry hair. Invisibobble is a non-soaking, hygienic water-lover, so you’ll never be annoyed by wet hair ties again. Featuring HAIRLOVETECH: The invisibobble ORIGINAL is scientifically proven to result in 31% less damage, leave 68% less marks and 100% less pain than an ordinary elastic hair tie. Ultimate Fashion Accessory: Turned into a fashionable bracelet, the invisibobble ORIGINAL hair spiral accessorizes every outfit. Too good to be true? No, because invisibobble is simply hair loving. Simply Hair Loving: We believe in creating revolutionary hair accessories for everyone, regardless of hair type and texture. We offer products for thin hair, thick hair, curly hair, and everything in between. We embrace and celebrate each of our differences, and we are committed to providing stylish, traceless hair accessories for every individual, regardless of the kind of hair they have.