Fatboy Original Slim Outdoor - Color: Blue (SLM-OUT-STLB)

The Original Slim Outdoor from Fatboy is a slender version of a classic bean bag. The fabric is made from Sunbrella fabric, which is protected against UV rays, waterproof, and stain-resistant, which makes it ideally suited for outdoor use, offering a playful and durable seating option for a patio or deck. The fill is made from Expanded Polystyrene beads to ensure this product is every bit as comfortable as it is durable. Extremely versatile, this bean bag chair can also be used as a pillow for children, a relaxing option in a modern office, or even as a spare guest bed. Fatboy originated in Europe just over 10 years ago and is currently sold in over 60 countries. The hallmark of the Fatboy brand has always been anchored in iconic European design, mixed with a creative twist and a sense of humor that extends into all of its product offerings, graphics and unique style. It all started in The Netherlands, as an exciting, unconventional design for living. It challenged. It provoked. It charmed. It reshaped comfort. It redefined fun. Fatboy reflects the unbelievable fun we have in developing controversial new product designs. And the fun goes on and on. And so no one feels left out, we also give animals their rights. Why should people have all the fun? So we give the animal world a doggielounge and tail wag. Fatboy is about outrageous fun. Controversial design. Standing out, and getting noticed. Fatboy: Don't let the fun pass you by without Fatboy. Seize the moment. Live life to its fullest. Live the Fatboy Life. Viva la Fatboy! Color: Blue.