Fatboy Original Slim Outdoor + Rock n Roll Bundle - Color: Blue

The Fatboy Original Slim Outdoor + Rock n Roll Bundle by Fatboy pairs simplicity and comfort together. Combining the cool, comfortable Slim Outdoor Beanbag Chair with a spacious rocking chair frame, this bundle creates a truly relaxing piece fit for outdoor locations. This beanbag was first designed in 1998 and features a super soft, removable cover that makes upkeep easy. Fitting perfectly into the frame, sturdy webbing provides plenty of support, and a rock blocker gives you the option to steady this seat when needed Color: Blue. Additional Color: Ocean Blue.