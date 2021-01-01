Finish Line Original Premium Sore Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Horse Poultice, 45-lb tub

Finish Line Original Premium Horse Poultice uses essential oils to help relieve stiffness and soreness in your horse after a hard workout, long competition or even just some over-the-top antics in the paddock. This poultice helps to draw heat out from the leg or the hoof and is a natural formula that’s gentle enough to be used daily. It’s easy to apply and washes off easily without requiring intense scrubbing that can irritate the legs and skin. This poultice doubles as a hoof packing—it’s no one-trick pony! Thanks to ingredients like eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil, this poultice has a refreshing, enjoyable scent.