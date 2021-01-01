Soap & Glory Original Pink Flake Away Body Scrub - 10.1 fl oz

Let dry, flaky skin be a thing of the past with super-hydrating Flake Away Body Polish. This moisturizing body polish transforms dry skin while leaving behind a fresh, delicate fragrance. Infused with shea butter, sugar, , this body exfoliator will quench your skin and make it soft to the touch. Scented with our Original Pink fragrance; a unique yet versatile blend with contemporary rose and a refreshing twist of juicy, citrus bergamot. How To Use: 1) Apply a handful of Flake Away on to damp skin 2) Massage in circular motions until most of the grains are gone 3) Rinse well, pat dry and apply body glossing oil or moisture butter 4) TIP: Avoid application over irritated skin or abrasions, as salt scrubs can sting