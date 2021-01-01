bareMinerals Original Liquid Foundation SPF 20 - Golden Deep - 1 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

From bareminerals
Inspired by the iconic bareMinerals loose mineral foundation, bareMinerals ORIGINAL Liquid Mineral Foundation SPF 20 is a clean, vegan foundation shown to visibly improve skin’s texture and reduce the look of pores both instantly and over time. The next-generation formula, made with 88percent naturally derived ingredients, features a Healthy Mineral Complex to refine skin, Olive-Derived Squalane to nourish and hydrate and Peptide and Prickly Pear Extract to reduce the look of pores and redness. All bareMinerals products are 100percent cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, chemical sunscreens, triclosan, triclocarban, propylene glycol, mineral oil, coal tar and microbeads. This product is also vegan and formulated without gluten, talc, synthetic fragrance or silicone. Plus, it is dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic. How to use: Shake the bottle well before applying. Dispense two pumps onto the back of your hand for medium coverage. DOT to distribute with your fingertips onto your cheeks, forehead and chin, or anywhere you’d like coverage. SWEEP with your fingertips to smooth using small, outward strokes. PRESS to perfect and blend. For foundation brush users, after you DOT, SWEEP with the brush to smooth using small, outward strokes. Then PRESS with your fingertips to perfect. Repeat to build coverage. *Based on a 4-week clinical study of 61 people. Color: Golden Deep 28.