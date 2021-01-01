From great value
Great Value Original Glass Cleaner, 1 qt
Great Value Original Glass Cleaner delivers a streak-free shine every time! When cleaning spaces big or small, you can rely on this spray cleaner to leave your glass windows and mirrors clear and sparkling. The 32-ounce spray bottle is so handy, you can use it just about anywhere to quickly clean and shine. This glass cleaner will be your go-to solution around the house when cleaning glass tables, china cabinets, glass cupboards, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom mirrors, and shower doors. Grab a bottle of this freshly-scented spray cleaner when tackling the car to leave your windows and mirrors spotless. Easily remove sticky fingerprints by spraying onto paper towels or a lint-free towel and wiping away within seconds. Great Value Original Fresh Scent Glass Cleaner is the affordable and effective solution for maintaining shiny and streak-free surfaces just about anywhere.