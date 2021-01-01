Advertisement
Hardmetal case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold PVD) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Yellow gold dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Day of the week and date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35.1 mm. Case thickness: 10.1 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Original Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado Original Yellow Gold Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch R12305304.