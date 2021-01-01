Original HP 63 Black/Tri-color Ink Cartridges (2-pack) | Works with HP DeskJet 1112, 2100, 3600 Series, HP ENVY 4500 Series, HP OfficeJet 3800, 4600, 5200 Series | Eligible for Instant Ink | L0R46AN

Original HP Ink is engineered to work with HP printers to provide consistent quality, reliability and value This cartridge works with: HP DeskJet 1112, 2130, 2132, 3630, 3631, 3632, 3633, 3634, 3636, 3637, 3639; HP ENVY 4511, 4512, 4513, 4516, 4520, 4522, 4524; HP OfficeJet 3830, 3831, 3833, 3836, 4650, 4652, 4654, 4655, 5212, 5222, 5230, 5232, 5255, 5260, 5264 Cartridge yield (approx.): 190 pages black, 165 pages tri-color Up to 2x more prints with Original HP Ink vs. non-Original HP Ink 82% of HP ink cartridges are manufactured with recycled plastic Get ink your way: buy Original HP Ink Cartridges or save up to 50% and never run out with HP Instant Ink, the Smart Ink Subscription What's in the box: 2 new Original HP 63 Ink Cartridges — 1 black, 1 tri-color (L0R46AN)