Buy the Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Disney Aurora 39 Piece Puzzle at Michaels. com. Tease your brain and delight your eyes with Disney's Sleeping Beauty, Aurora, in a fun three dimensional puzzle. But don't be fooled! These puzzles are harder than they seem! Take puzzling to a whole new dimension with one of Disney's most-loved characters, Sleeping Beauty. The Aurora 3D Crystal Puzzle from BePuzzled is a sleek, translucent, crystalline puzzle with 39 unique interlocking pieces. When completed, this pink Aurora stands cradling a rose in her hands. Details: Disney Aurora 5" assembled height 39 pieces Level 1 For ages 12 and up | Original 3D Crystal Puzzle™ Disney Aurora 39 Piece Puzzle By Bepuzzled | Michaels®