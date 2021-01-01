From conchiglie

Orietta Shell Orietta Berti Sanremo 2021 T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Orietta shells conquer everyone. When you fall in love with the Orietta Nazionale and her song in San Lemo 2021, you are the queen. This model makes you feel the queen of the night! If you love the crazy drive detail, it is the sea shell symbol of the Italian music queen and the protagonist Oliita. You can offer costumes that deserve an Ariston theater stage or give yourself to or surround the chest of a flashy shell Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com