From conchiglie
Orietta Shell Orietta Berti Sanremo 2021 T-Shirt
Advertisement
Orietta shells conquer everyone. When you fall in love with the Orietta Nazionale and her song in San Lemo 2021, you are the queen. This model makes you feel the queen of the night! If you love the crazy drive detail, it is the sea shell symbol of the Italian music queen and the protagonist Oliita. You can offer costumes that deserve an Ariston theater stage or give yourself to or surround the chest of a flashy shell Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem